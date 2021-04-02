Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $240,000 in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,272,000 after buying an additional 3,891,999 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,159,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,837,000 after purchasing an additional 134,178 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,576,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,069,000 after purchasing an additional 199,988 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,151,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,735,000 after purchasing an additional 271,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,325,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,057,000 after purchasing an additional 908,186 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $44.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1,220.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $45.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.89.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAM. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.62.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

