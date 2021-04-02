Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $330,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 371.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,537 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $2,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $225.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $155.00 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.87.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.55.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

