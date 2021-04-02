Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.24.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $78.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.28. The company has a market capitalization of $141.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $86.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.