Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.66) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the highest is ($0.58). Intellia Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($2.36). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Truist upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.36.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 501,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $30,262,264.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 109,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $7,032,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,831,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 806,517 shares of company stock valued at $50,773,726. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,610. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 2.09.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.