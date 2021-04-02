Intellectus Partners LLC Invests $248,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $137.51 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $172.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

