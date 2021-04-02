Intellectus Partners LLC Invests $197,000 in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED)

Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Intellectus Partners LLC owned about 0.38% of 1847 Goedeker at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of 1847 Goedeker stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86. 1847 Goedeker Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

1847 Goedeker Inc operates as an online marketplace for home furnishings products in the United States. It sells home appliances, including refrigerators, ranges, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, freezers, washers, and dryers; furniture; and other products in the dÃ©cor, bed and bath, lighting, outdoor living, and electronics categories.

