Intellectus Partners LLC Invests $197,000 in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED)

Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Intellectus Partners LLC owned about 0.38% of 1847 Goedeker at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of 1847 Goedeker stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86. 1847 Goedeker Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

1847 Goedeker Profile

1847 Goedeker Inc operates as an online marketplace for home furnishings products in the United States. It sells home appliances, including refrigerators, ranges, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, freezers, washers, and dryers; furniture; and other products in the dÃ©cor, bed and bath, lighting, outdoor living, and electronics categories.

