Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Upgraded to Outperform at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $320.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their prior target price of $275.00.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Insulet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Insulet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Insulet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $248.26.
PODD opened at $264.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 601.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91. Insulet has a 12-month low of $155.51 and a 12-month high of $298.43.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Insulet by 660.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 187,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,925,000 after buying an additional 163,175 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Insulet by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 219,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,896,000 after buying an additional 25,847 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Insulet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,108,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Insulet by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.
Insulet Company Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
