Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Upgraded to Outperform at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $320.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their prior target price of $275.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Insulet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Insulet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Insulet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $248.26.

PODD opened at $264.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 601.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91. Insulet has a 12-month low of $155.51 and a 12-month high of $298.43.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Insulet by 660.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 187,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,925,000 after buying an additional 163,175 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Insulet by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 219,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,896,000 after buying an additional 25,847 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Insulet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,108,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Insulet by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

