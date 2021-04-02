Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.10% of Insteel Industries worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $37,895.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $612.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.39. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $38.96.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 7.79%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

