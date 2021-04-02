Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Major Shareholder Sells $160,125.00 in Stock

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $160,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Evan Wainhouse Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 25,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $212,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 4,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $36,360.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 83,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $860,710.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 30,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $334,200.00.

Shares of INSE opened at $9.53 on Friday. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $221.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $1.43. Analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through three segments: SBG, Virtual Sports, and Acquired Businesses. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture for licensed betting offices, casinos, gaming hall operators, bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government-affiliated operators.

