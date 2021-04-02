Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.12 Per Share

Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) per share on Monday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Inspired Energy’s previous dividend of $0.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:INSE opened at GBX 18 ($0.24) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £173.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.00. Inspired Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 10.52 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 18.75 ($0.24). The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 14.53.

Inspired Energy Company Profile

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides provide energy purchasing and energy consultancy services to corporate and SME energy users in the United Kingdom. It offers procurement, bureau, software, monitoring and targeting, site operation management, and optimization services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Preston, the United Kingdom.

