Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.12 Per Share

Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) per share on Monday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Inspired Energy’s previous dividend of $0.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:INSE opened at GBX 18 ($0.24) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £173.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.00. Inspired Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 10.52 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 18.75 ($0.24). The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 14.53.
Inspired Energy Company Profile
