Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Sells 28,724 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) insider Benoit Dageville sold 28,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total value of $6,509,720.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total value of $6,800,157.28.

SNOW stock opened at $236.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.61 and its 200 day moving average is $274.56. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $205.07 and a one year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNOW. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Snowflake from $264.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Snowflake by 5,567.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 277,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,761,000 after buying an additional 272,933 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $22,512,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,224,000 after purchasing an additional 71,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

