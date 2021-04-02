Insider Selling: Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Director Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of Exela Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

XELA opened at $2.21 on Friday. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $7.82. The company has a market cap of $130.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XELA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Exela Technologies by 723.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 414,061 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 846,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 34,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. 18.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

