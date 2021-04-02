Insider Selling: Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,468.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $20.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.86 and a beta of 0.45. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DEA shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

