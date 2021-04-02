Insider Selling: CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Sells 13,981 Shares of Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 13,981 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $209,854.81.

Shares of NYSE:CURO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.65. The stock had a trading volume of 124,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $608.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 3.13. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average is $11.71.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $202.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.20 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 115.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

CURO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 137.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CURO Group by 306.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CURO Group in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in CURO Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

