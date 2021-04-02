Insider Selling: At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) CFO Sells $615,486.33 in Stock

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 21,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $615,486.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HOME opened at $27.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average is $20.59. At Home Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in At Home Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in At Home Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in At Home Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in At Home Group during the third quarter worth about $90,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

