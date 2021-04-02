Insider Selling: Anpario plc (LON:ANP) Insider Sells £725,000 in Stock

Anpario plc (LON:ANP) insider Richard Edwards sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.58), for a total value of £725,000 ($947,217.14).

LON ANP opened at GBX 585 ($7.64) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £135.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.02. Anpario plc has a 12 month low of GBX 310.30 ($4.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 630 ($8.23). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 571.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 490.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a GBX 6.25 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Anpario’s previous dividend of $2.75. Anpario’s dividend payout ratio is 0.38%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Anpario Company Profile

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its product categories include health and performance, feed quality, hygiene and insect control, and toxin management. The company's health and performance category comprises a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category contains products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, Mastercube brands.

