Insider Selling: American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) EVP Sells $107,271.00 in Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $107,271.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,161. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stacy Siegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $121,209.21.

NYSE AEO opened at $29.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.53. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

AEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 450,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $602,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,825.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 432,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 410,505 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,179,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

