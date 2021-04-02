Insider Buying: William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) EVP Purchases 4,368 Shares of Stock

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) EVP Jill Mcmenamin Ross acquired 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $50,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jill Mcmenamin Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Jill Mcmenamin Ross acquired 1,000 shares of William Penn Bancorporation stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $11,440.00.

WMPN opened at $11.36 on Friday. William Penn Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

