Insider Buying: Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Buys $56,000.00 in Stock

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Robert A. Miller acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $937.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.94. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $6.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at $26,776,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at $12,346,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at $645,000.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

