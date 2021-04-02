Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,917 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NJAN. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $2,651,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth $2,288,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of NJAN opened at $39.17 on Friday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.00.

