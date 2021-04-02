Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Holdings Raised by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

IIPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

IIPR opened at $186.55 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $222.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.31 and a 200-day moving average of $166.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.47%.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 214,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,642,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,029 shares of company stock worth $1,797,137. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.