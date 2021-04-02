InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INNV. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of INNV opened at $24.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.50. InnovAge has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18.

In other InnovAge news, Director Edward Moore Jr. Kennedy acquired 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $483,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $483,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Maureen Hewitt acquired 9,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $248,897.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

