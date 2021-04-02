InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for InnovAge in a research note issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neamonitis anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for InnovAge’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InnovAge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

INNV stock opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52. InnovAge has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.10.

In other news, CEO Maureen Hewitt bought 9,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $248,897.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Moore Jr. Kennedy bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $483,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

