INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Short Interest Update

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,500 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the February 28th total of 364,600 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 347,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ INMB opened at $12.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.97 million, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 3.01. INmune Bio has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that INmune Bio will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INMB shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, INmune Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in INmune Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in INmune Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in INmune Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $3,747,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in INmune Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in INmune Bio by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

