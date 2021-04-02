Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Short Interest Down 22.9% in March

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the February 28th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 538,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INGR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

NYSE:INGR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,567. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $68.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.99 and its 200-day moving average is $80.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,156. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,502 shares of company stock valued at $132,923. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,395,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,478,000 after buying an additional 1,504,093 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $60,579,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ingredion by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,198,000 after purchasing an additional 528,181 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in Ingredion by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 851,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,985,000 after purchasing an additional 465,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Ingredion by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,729,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,590,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

