Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ILKAY remained flat at $$27.20 during midday trading on Friday. Iluka Resources has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average is $26.62.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ILKAY. Citigroup cut Iluka Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Iluka Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, Mining Area C, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

