Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $221.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.85 and a fifty-two week high of $228.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

