IHT Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA opened at $491.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $170.63 and a 52-week high of $516.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $478.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.69.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at $98,722,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total value of $1,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,267 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.67.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

