IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 507.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000.

Shares of IWY opened at $136.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.06. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $139.93.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

