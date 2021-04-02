IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Xcel Energy by 454.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Xcel Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XEL. TheStreet lowered Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $66.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.23 and its 200 day moving average is $65.71.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.