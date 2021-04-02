IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $521,000 Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,162 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 11.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $35.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $96.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

