IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 160 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,096,000 after acquiring an additional 530,672 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Globant by 460.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,944 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Globant by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,589,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,963,000 after acquiring an additional 160,270 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Globant by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $224,741,000 after acquiring an additional 75,013 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Globant by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 583,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,941,000 after acquiring an additional 65,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLOB. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.89.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $210.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.94. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $244.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.