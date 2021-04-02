IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 248.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,316 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 56,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,073,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 120,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,009,000 after purchasing an additional 52,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NRZ. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.87. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.87%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

