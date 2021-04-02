IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $739.20 Million

Equities analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report sales of $739.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $747.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $726.30 million. IDEXX Laboratories reported sales of $626.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.40.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total value of $555,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,634,567.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $486.36. 433,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,234. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $226.02 and a 52 week high of $573.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 84.73, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $508.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.85.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

