IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Short Interest Down 16.3% in March

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 593,500 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the February 28th total of 709,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of IDYA traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.84. 200,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,384. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $24.60. The firm has a market cap of $769.08 million, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 2.11.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,583.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $46,168.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 367.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 60,296 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $805,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

