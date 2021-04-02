Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) Short Interest Update

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the February 28th total of 73,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 665,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ ICON traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 86,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,716. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45. Iconix Brand Group has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $25.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.39.

Get Iconix Brand Group alerts:

About Iconix Brand Group

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Iconix Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconix Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.