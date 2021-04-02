Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) Short Interest Update

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the February 28th total of 73,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 665,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ ICON traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 86,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,716. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45. Iconix Brand Group has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $25.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.39.
About Iconix Brand Group
