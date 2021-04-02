iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

ICAD has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. iCAD currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.43.

iCAD stock opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.30. iCAD has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%. On average, analysts predict that iCAD will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICAD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 338,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 248,324 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iCAD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,357,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iCAD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 321.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 116,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iCAD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

