iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.44

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.44 and last traded at $21.22, with a volume of 195551 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ICAD shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.86 million, a P/E ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.33.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in shares of iCAD during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

About iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

