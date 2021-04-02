Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC cut shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Iberdrola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Iberdrola stock opened at $52.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.09. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $36.26 and a fifty-two week high of $61.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.