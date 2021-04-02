I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on I-Mab in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Shares of IMAB opened at $49.72 on Thursday. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $65.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a PE ratio of -1.72.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter worth about $98,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in I-Mab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in I-Mab by 4,023.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

