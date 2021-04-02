Hutchison China MediTech (LON:HCM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $463.68

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (LON:HCM)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 463.68 ($6.06) and traded as low as GBX 397.50 ($5.19). Hutchison China MediTech shares last traded at GBX 404.75 ($5.29), with a volume of 34,596 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 435.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 463.68. The stock has a market cap of £2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.49.

About Hutchison China MediTech (LON:HCM)

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Hutchison China MediTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hutchison China MediTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.