HTMLCOIN (HTML) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $137,592.00

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One HTMLCOIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $15.85 million and approximately $137,592.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,887.22 or 1.00084073 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00033754 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010367 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.09 or 0.00409602 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.86 or 0.00791924 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.78 or 0.00308809 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.98 or 0.00103579 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002205 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTML is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

