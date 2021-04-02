Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 34,859 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34,859 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Weibo were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Weibo by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Weibo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Weibo by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after acquiring an additional 72,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Weibo by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Weibo stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.01. 1,426,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,515. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. Weibo Co. has a 12 month low of $28.93 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $513.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. CLSA raised their price target on shares of Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities dropped their target price on shares of Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

