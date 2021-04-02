Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,610 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.07% of Macy’s worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.61.

In other Macy’s news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. Also, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at $593,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $15.72. 16,208,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,880,945. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.98.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

