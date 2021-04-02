Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Notre Dame DU Lac grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 272,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,693,000 after acquiring an additional 36,289 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,484,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,157,000 after acquiring an additional 669,591 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 17,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 973,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,370,000 after acquiring an additional 121,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.54. 664,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,609. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $47.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

