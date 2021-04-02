Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.34 Million Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,352 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VST. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 820.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VST shares. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vistra from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.89.

Shares of NYSE VST traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,120,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,420,437. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

In other news, Director Paul M. Barbas purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $197,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 67,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,750.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $7,042,626.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.