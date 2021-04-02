Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.09 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 82.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340,759 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KBE. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth $418,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,395,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of KBE stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,754,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,289. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.63. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.