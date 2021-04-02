Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 399.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 511,969 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,427 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,918,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,421 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $12,605,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at $4,226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,215 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 197,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 380,840 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 188,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.24. 605,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,516. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.32.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.26. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Equities research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on YPF. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Santander downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $4.68.

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

