Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 465,294 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,972,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $959,078,000 after buying an additional 15,347,968 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 32,441,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,216,000 after buying an additional 15,009,956 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 148,364,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,848,626,000 after buying an additional 8,773,197 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 34.0% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 31,522,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000,000 after buying an additional 8,000,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,256,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,399,000 after buying an additional 6,970,522 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

Shares of NYSE PCG traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. 9,222,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,963,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PCG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.