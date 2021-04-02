H&R Block Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 5,934 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,230% compared to the typical volume of 446 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 36,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 6.8% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRB opened at $22.29 on Friday. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The business had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

HRB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

